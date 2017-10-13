Bristol football pounces all over Jenkintown in second half

BRISTOL – For nearly 23 and 1/2 minutes of the first half, the Bristol offense was bogged down by the Jenkintown defense Friday night in the borough.

The Warriors went three-and-out on their first two possessions then turned the ball over on downs after finally driving it onto the Drakes’ end of the field on their third touch.

Worse yet, Bristol’s offense gave up a touchdown on a turnover when Jenkintown sophomore Albert Koniers scooped up a Warriors’ fumble and returned the ball 25 yards for an opening score that put the visiting Drakes on top 7-0 with 7:10 remaining in the first half.

After Bristol’s defense forced a punt near midfield on Jenkintown’s next possession, the Warriors finally came alive. And not a moment too soon.

With under a minute left in the second quarter, Bristol senior Deshawyn Cortez beat everyone to the left edge and raced 72 yards for a touchdown.

Not only did the electrifying play knot the score at 7-all going into the locker room, it opened things up for the Warriors in the second half and the home team took full advantage in a 26-9 eventual win between Bicentennial Athletic League (BAL) rivals.

On the first play coming back from the break, Cortez raced 60 yards for a touchdown on a nearly identical play to his first-half scoring jaunt.

While the Drakes pushed the ball over the midfield marker on their next possession, senior Dante Lombardi ended it when he latched onto an ill-advised toss from Jenkintown QB Patrick Morrin for an interception.

Starting at its own 43 yard line, Bristol needed just five plays to put the ball into the end zone again. Cortez capped off the drive with an 11-yard scoring scamper for his third touchdown of the night. He also started the drive with a 30-yard jaunt down the left sideline.

And from there, this game got ugly – turnovers, personal fouls, ejections, yellow laundry flying all over the field from every angle, most of which went against the Warriors.

A pair of unsportsmanlike calls levied against Bristol advanced Jenkintown’s next drive 30 yards downfield all the way to the Warriors’ 13 yard line.

A sack by Bristol senior Danny Collins and an incomplete pass ended the possession however at the 15 yard line.

Then, a missed exchange saw Warriors quarterback Samir Brisbon lose control of the ball and it was picked up by Jenkintown senior LB Mike McGettigan.

On third down, Morrin turned the ball right back over to Bristol junior Lucas Bogarde, who gathered in a pick at the 10 and returned the ball the other way 90 yards for a touchdown.

Or so it seemed.

Another unsportsmanlike penalty and an illegal block in the back brought the ball all the way back to the Warriors’ eight yard line.

On first down, Bell raced 92 yards for a touchdown.

Then again, maybe not.

A flag on the play – holding on Bristol – brought the ball back to the five yard line.

From there, Bristol went 3-and-out then snapped the ball over the punter’s head on the second play of the fourth quarter for a safety that set the score at 20-9.

While the ensuing kick gave the Drakes the ball at the Warriors’ 35 yard line, the visitors turned it over on downs at the 29.

From there, Bell raced 71 yards around the left end for a touchdown that pretty much put the sixth win of the season into the record books for Bristol.

Still, the fans in the stands held their breath for a few sketchy moments, waiting for the flag that would never come.

After all, it was Friday, the 13th, so there was bound to be something scary going on. The only thing Warrior fans had to fear was that early deficit. By the time the second half came around, Bristol put all those doubts to rest.

NOTES: At halftime, the Warriors honored seven new members of the Athletic Hall of Fame including Andy Accardi (Class of 1952), Gerald Ross (1992), James Laidler (1992), Stephanie Casperson (1993), Danny Smyth (1996), the late Greg Pinelli (1973) and the late Kenneth Bachman. Pinelli was the school’s athletic director and the BAL president from 2000 until his untimely death in March 2017. Bachman was a beloved music teacher and band director from 1952 to 1984.

Bristol 26, Jenkintown 9

(Oct. 13 at Bristol)

JENKINTOWN (4-3) 0 7 0 2 – 9

BRISTOL (6-1) 0 7 13 6 – 26

Second Quarter

J — Albert Koniers 25 fumble return (Koniers kick)

B — Dayshawn Cortez 72 run (Kevin Farrell kick)

Third Quarter

B — Cortez 60 run (Farrell kick)

B — Cortez 11 run (Farrell kick)

Fourth Quarter

J — Safety

B — Eric Bell 71 run (Farrell kick)