Rehak’s two goals lead Episcopal Academy field hockey

Episcopal Academy scored twice in the first half then hung for a 2-1 victory over Inter-Ac League rival Agnes Irwin.

Maddie Rehak scored both goals for the Churchwomen (11-2, 4-1). Emma Macaione pulled one back for the Owls (8-4, 2-3), who were supported by stellar goalkeeping from Paige DiLullo. She made 17 saves.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 3, Cardinal O’Hara 0 >> Three different goal-scorers saw the Patriots blank their Catholic League rivals. Katie Labella found the back of the net and assisted on Jade Orsatti’s goal. Sydney D’Orsogna completed the scoring for Carroll, which led 2-0 at half.

Bonner & Prendergast 6, St. Hubert’s 0 >> The Pandas stayed perfect in the league thanks to a four-goal effort from Allison Martin. There was nice symmetry to her output as she bagged the first two and last two markers on the evening. Carly Brosious was also key to the Bonner offense, contributing a goal and three assists. The Pandas move to 7-5 overall, 6-0 in the league.

In the Bicentennial Athletic League:

Delco Christian 6, Morrisville 3 >> A hat trick from Mikayla Schuster helped the Knights pick up their second win of the season. Schuster’s three goals came in succession, with Abby Chung — two goals — and Jillian Orlandini also finding the back of the net for Delco Christian (2-12, 2-9).

In the Central League:

Haverford 6, Ridley 0 >> The Green Raiders put up a fight in the first half, trailing just 2-0 at the break. But the Fords (14-2, 9-1) responded with four goals to secure win no. 14 on the season. Caroline Boornazian scored twice as did Maggie Murphy.