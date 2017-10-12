Plymouth Whitemarsh sweeps Pennridge; Tennent’s Woolston records 1,000th dig

Gillian Conner and Taylor O’Brien each finishes with 10 kills as the Plymouth Whitemarsh girls volleyball team swept Pennridge 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-11) for a Suburban One League Continental Conference win Wednesday.

Bridget McTamney had 35 assists and 12 digs for the Colonials. Conner chipped in six digs while O’Brien had six blocks.

Pennsbury 3, William Tennent 1 >> Stephanie Woolston recorded her 1,000th dig — becoming just the second William Tennent player to reach the milestone — as the Panthers fell to Pennsbury in four (25-16, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17) in their SOL National matchup.

Central Bucks West 3, Truman 0 >> Katie Hudson collected 14 kills, eight digs and three aces as Central Bucks West swept Truman 25-16, 25-18, 25-9 for an SOL National win.

Ana Claricurzio added 33 assists, five digs, two kills and an aces for the Bucks.

Upper Dublin 3, Souderton 1 >> Souderton’s Haley Novak had 18 digs and four kills while Tori Reiner put down 13 kills as the Indians dropped their SOL Continental match with Upper Dublin in four (25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23).