Pitt’s second-half goal lifts Academy Park

A second-half wonder-strike saw Academy Park defeat Faith Christian Academy, 3-2, in nonleague action.

Daniel Pitt collected a short corner kick and fired a rocket into the net from some 25 yards away. Lansana Doumbouya played the ball to Pitt, one of two assists on the day. Doumbouya also scored for the Knights as did Tahjay Swaby.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 1, Bonner-Prendergast 0 >> Nicholas Frederick’s overtime goal broke the deadlock between these Catholic League rivals in late action from Tuesday. Jake Langley made seven saves for Carroll, while Tony Harper had 11 for Bonner.