Palucki, Rams sweep Norristown

Spring-Ford 3, Norristown 0 >> The Rams swept their PAC match with the Eagles by set scores of 25-9, 25-18 and 25-23.

Alexis Palucki had 11 kills, two digs and four aces to key Spring-Ford. The Rams got other statistical production from Carly Swenson (24 assists, four kills), Olivia Olsen (13 kills, two digs) and Lindsey Dadourian (six kills).

Perkiomen School 3, Collegium 2 >> The Panthers had an amazing comeback win against Collegium Charter. Perkiomen rebounded from a 25-15 first-set loss with 25-18 with a 25-18 win, then answered Collegium’s 25-17 victory with a 25-21 verdict of its own before taking the decider, 15-10.

Frances Del Toro and Bianca Diaz each had 10 kills for the Panthers. Sidney Palmer, Miho Suzuki and France Del Toro offered key blocks during the match.

Phoenixville 3, Marple Newtown 0 >> The Phantoms swept their non-league match with the Tigers by set scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-15.

Alex Poloway had nine kills, eight digs and two aces for Phoenixville. Kayla Grammerstorf added 10 kills and three aces, with Liberty Allain having four kills, four aces, two digs and one block.