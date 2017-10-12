Pace scores twice, Falcons take down PJP

Pottsgrove 7, Pope John Paul II 2 >> Ethan Pace figured on five of the Falcons’ goals in their PAC Frontier Division win over the Golden Panthers.

Pace set up Shane Gleason to score Pottsgrove’s first two points, then tallied the third and fourth goals in succession before netting the fifth after PJP’s Colin Flanegin got the first of his two at the 35:34 mark of the second half. Mike Sereny and Ryan Curnew rounded out the Falcons’ scoring, with Kevin Michuki, Mike Troutman (two) and Gleason getting credit for assists.

Upper Perkiomen 5, Pottstown 0 >> Cole Kendra’s hat trick led the Indians in their PAC Frontier Division shutout of the Trojans.

Colby Hetrick and Ryan Casola completed the UP scoring. Jackson Lill, Austin Dunar, Mike Sitko and Tyler Raymond were all credited with assists.

Boyertown 4, Norristown 0 >> Ben Burkhardt scored the Bears’ last two goals to cap their PAC Liberty Division game with the Eagles.

Jimmy Towers got Boyertown going by converting a penalty kick in the first half. Connor Reiss scored in the second half in advance of Burkhardt’s tallies, and Mason Kurtz needed to make just four saves to secure the clean sheet.