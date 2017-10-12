Mercury Girls Soccer Roundup: OJR clinches Liberty title with 2-1 win over Spring-Ford

Owen J. Roberts 2, Spring-Ford 1 >> The Wildcats clinched the PAC Liberty title and the No. 1 seed for the Final Four with a win over the Rams thanks to Kenzie Milne’s game-winner with 3:45 to play.

OJR, which is 16-1, led at the half on Mahogany WIllis’ goal in the 16th minute before Laura Fazzini leveled for Spring-Ford with 22 minutes to play.

OJR will meet Boyertown in the PAC semifinals, Tuesday at OJR, while Spring-Ford will meet Frontier champion Pope John Paul II in the other semifinal.

Perkiomen Valley 2, Methacton 1 >> Kelsey Marino and Sarah Westgate factored in the Vikings’ second-half goals, which lifted them to victory over the Warriors in PAC Liberty Division action.

Marino scored off the setups by Westgate, that after Methacton took an early lead off Kate Evans’ unassisted goal. Both goalies — Leslie Adams for PV, Liz Greene for Methacton — had eight saves.

Boyertown 8, Norristown 0 >> Kylie Torrens scored twice, and Kylie Webb figured in on two goals to help the Bears roll over the Eagles in PAC Liberty Division play.

Webb (one assist), Grace Conover, Kaleigh Gallagher, Mackenzie Fatzinger, Cassidy Landis and Mattie Gallagher also scored for Boyertown. Adrianna Sheridan was credited with an assist.

Pope John Paul II 4, Pottsgrove 1 >> Kayla Mesaros scored two goals and assisted on a third to help the Golden Panthers score victory in their PAC Frontier Division game.

Carson Tracy and Monica Rapchinski also scored for PJP, with Avery Cotter (two) and Julia Owens getting credited for assists. Pottsgrove’s goal was scored by Skylar Glass, with Rebecca Delp on the assist.

Upper Perkiomen 4, Pottstown 0 >> Rianne Moll figured in on the Indians’ first three goals en route to their shutout of the Trojans in PAC Frontier Division play.

Moll assisted Hannah Leight on her first-quarter score, then hit the nets twice in the second half – Phoebe Pardy on the assist – before Taylor Kearney closed out the game by converting a penalty kick in the 78th minutes. Hannah Landis had one save in the shutout performance, with Emme Wolfel stopping 14 shots for Pottstown.

Moravian Ac. 5, Perkiomen School 0 >> Moravian struck for four first-half goals en route to its non-league shutout of the Panthers.

Rachel Burlow had a hat trick to lead the Academy.