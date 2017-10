The Lower Merion boys’ soccer team defeated Ridley, 5-1, Tuesday on Senior Day. Senior Max Shapiro and Harrison Bloch each tallied one goal and one assist.

The Aces first got on the board with a goal from Attie Tekie, assisted by Bloch. The Aces’ second goal was scored by Bloch, assisted by Shapiro. Lower Merion’s third goal was scored in the 15th minute by Shapiro and the two final goals of the half were netted by Cole Sanchez and Philip Monos, assisted by Shane Brown.