Hoover, Methacton finish PAC slate undefeated

Olivia Hoover figured in on three goals Thursday as the Methacton field hockey topped Perkiomen Valley in PAC Liberty Division play, 5-3.

Hoover scored Methacton’s first two goals before assisting on the fourth by Grace Hirst, following Liz Chipman’s tally. Chipman and Hirst were also credited with assists while PV got a two-goal showing by Gabby Martina and single score from Danielle Hamm (Taylor Hamm assist).

Methacton finishes the regular PAC season at a perfect 13-0 (17-0 overall). PV finishes the regular PAC season at 7-6 (11-6 overall).

Phoenixville 6, Upper Merion 0 >> Katie Baker’s two-goal showing headed the Phantoms’ solid offensive showing in their PAC Frontier Division win over the Vikings.

Phoenixville’s scoring was rounded out in equal measure by Aubrie Breisblatt, Becca Lewis, Ameerah Green and Sydney Alling.

Upper Perkiomen 3, Pottstown 1 >> AiYi Young, Hope Flack and Colleen Creneti all scored in the Indians’ PAC Frontier Division win over the Trojans.

Morgan Chowns and Liz Fox were credited with assists for UP (12-1, 16-2), with Alyse Thompson making one save to secure the shutout.

Pottstown’s goal came from Matia Minor, assisted by Alex Dicampello. Lillian Stirk had 14 saves in the Trojan nets.

Pope John Paul II 0, Pottsgrove 0 >> The Falcons came to the Golden Panthers’ Senior Recognition game determined to end the season on a positive note, but neither team could find the net through two halves and overtime.

Pottsgrove’s Maggie Dallas and PJP’s Katie McGuigan were all even in goalkeeper saves, each recording eight. Both teams were also even in shots on goal at eight.

Owen J Roberts 1, Spring Ford 0 >> Bridget Guinan scored at the 10:08 mark in overtime to lift the Wildcats over the Rams in their PAC Liberty Division contest.

Kristen Grebe and Ashley Della Guardia had a combined 20 goalie saves for Spring-Ford, which faced 21 shots and contended with 13 corners by OJR. Roberts goalie Cassie Micklesavage, by comparison, had to make just one save while facing one shot and one corner.

Boyertown 7, Norristown 0 >> Ashley Dierolf, Cassie Kidwell and Jennifer O’Connor each scored pairs of goals to key the Bears’ PAC Liberty Division victory over the Eagles.

Sydney Fox completed the Boyertown point production. Haley Gable and Hailey Levengood shared time in goal for the Bears, each making pairs of saves to secure the shutout.