Haverford High School Sports Hall of Fame to induct 19th class Nov. 19

The Haverford High School Sports Hall of Fame will honor its 19th induction class at its award dinner Sunday, Nov. 19 at Llanerch Country Club in Havertown.

This year’s inductees are:

Michael Bright (1996) – Football and basketball

Brian R. Ellixson (2007) – Football, wrestling and track

Sinead Farrelly (2006) – Soccer

Helena Hermann (Bragg) (1992) – Field Hockey, basketball and lacrosse

Bruce W. Hulse (1970) – Cross Country, basketball and track

Paul Lamparski (1974) – Football and lacrosse

Nancy Morrison (Keiper) (1954) – Field Hockey, basketball and tennis

Laurie Tortorelli (DeLuca) (1998) – Field Hockey, basketball and lacrosse

Kim Verrecchio (1987) – Golf

Social hour will begin at 4 p.m. followed by the induction dinner at 5 p.m. This year’s inductees will also be introduced at the Haverford High – Upper Darby Thanksgiving Day Homecoming football game on Thursday, Nov. 23. This year’s game will be at Haverford High School beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The Haverford High Coach Induction will be Jay Williams, who was a highly successful track and cross country coach at Haverford High for more than 40 years (38 seasons cross country, 38 indoor track and 42 outdoor track). As head coach of the boys’ cross country team, his record was 164-18 – winning six Central League Championships; runner-up seven seasons; and placed in the top three in Central League standings in 17 of 18 seasons. Two of his cross country teams placed in the top 10 at states and he had 16 runners advance to states individually. As an assistant track coach, Williams specialized in distance events. Between the girls and boys, he was instrumental in helping the teams win three Central League Championships.

There were be two Haverford High team inductions – the 1927, 1928 and 1929 girls’ basketball teams, and the 1980 football team.

The 1927, 1928, and 1929 girls’ basketball teams, coached by Haverford Hall of Fame Coach Ethel David, compiled a three-year record of 40-4-1. The Fords were one of the most dominating teams in early Ford history. In 1927, they won the Delaware County Girls Basketball Championship, in 1928 the team was the Delaware County Girls Basketball Championship runner-up and in 1929 the Fords were undefeated and the Delaware County Girls Championship Team, as well as champions of Eastern Pennsylvania.

The 1980 Haverford football team was Central League co-champions, with Hal Bauer as head coach and Jack O’Donnell, Richard Boyd, Jack Dougherty and Paul Bernstorf as assistant coaches. The 1980-81 team was the most outstanding Haverford football team of the 1980’s. The Fords went 7-1 in the Central League and 10-1 overall. This was the first team to win 10 games in the history of Haverford football along with having six shutouts.

The Haverford High School Sports Hall of Fame Special Recognition Award recipient is Gerald Hogan, longtime Assistant Superintendent in the Haverford School District and currently a great supporter of Haverford High School athletics and the HHS Sports Hall of Fame. His guidance, support and generous donation was instrumental in bringing the Haverford High School Sports Hall of Fame to fruition.

Tickets for the banquet, which has been sold out every year, are $40 per person and are available by contacting Faith Irons at humble613@comcast.net or by calling 610-368-3974. Checks should be made out to HHSHOF and mailed to Joan Patterson, Haverford High School, 200 Mill Road, and Havertown, PA 19083.

The Haverford High School Sports Hall of Fame board of directors, along with its growing membership, nominated and voted for these inductees. After the induction, a plaque featuring each honoree will be placed in the lobby outside of Haverford High’s Juenger Gymnasium.