Dirks paces Episcopal in shutout

Olivia Dirks scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the first half to give Episcopal Academy breathing room in a 4-0 Inter-Ac League victory over Agnes Irwin.

The Churchwomen (11-1) got off to a fast start on the road, with Dirks’ markers capping a four-goal opening 40 minutes. Lauren Cunningham opened the scoring 3:26 into the match and Anna Salvucci doubled the lead six minutes later. Amelia Leyden made 13 stops for the Owls.

In the Philadelphia Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 8, Neumann Goretti 1 >> The Patriots rolled from the start, scoring three times in the first 12 minutes and six times in the first half as a whole.

Grace Gallagher grabbed a brace before the brace with Paige Mastripolito picking up a goal and an assist. Junior forward Jaelynne Bethea completed the scoring in the second half with two goals. Carroll improves to 7-8-1 overall, 4-5-1 in the league.

In the Bicentennial Athletic League:

Calvary Christian Academy 4, The Christian Academy 3 >> Trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Crusaders rallied to force extra time.

Lindsay Haseltine started the comeback by converting a Grace Gormley throw-in. Gormley picked up her second assist on Hannah Sareyka’s first goal. Sareyka’s second tied the game with five minutes remaining in regulation. Alas, it was as close as TCA (7-7-0, 5-5-0) would get as Faith scored the winner on a deflection six minutes into extra time.

Delco Christian 2, Faith Christian 0 >> Both youth and experience contributed to the Knights victory. Senior Tori McManus got things started with a first-half goal; freshman Madison Vavala put the finishing touches on things after the break.