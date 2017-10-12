Connect with us

Academy Park completes Del Val League trifecta

Academy Park completed the trifecta Wednesday, taking the Del Val League doubles title after winning both the team and singles championships earlier this season.

The singles champion, Rajah Azor, added a doubles trophy to her burgeoning cabinet by teaming up with Cheyenne Phillips. The Knights’ duo ran into stiff competition. In the semifinals, Azor and Phillips dropped the first set, 3-6, to Fatoumata Diarra and Motunrayo Agbeye of Penn Wood before rallying to take the next two, 6-4, 6-3. In the finals, they were challenged again, this time by Ixchele Ortiz and Sallay Thollie, also from Penn Wood. But Azor and Phillips prevailed, 7-5, 6-3. Both finalist pairings advance to the District 1 Doubles Tournament, which will take place next Friday at the Legacy Tennis Center.

 

