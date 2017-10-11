Reporter-Times Herald Area Football Preview Capsules

Owen J. Roberts at Methacton

Time/Place: Friday, 2 p.m., at Methacton.

Records: The Warriors are 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the PAC Liberty. The Wildcats are 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the PAC Liberty.

Last Week: Methacton lost 35-0 to Norristown. OJR fell 24-21 to Boyertown.

Last year: The Warriors pulled out a 14-12 victory over the Wildcats.

Players to Watch: Michael Torcini did some productive running last week for Methacton. Hunter Scherfel had a big game last week for OJR with 80 yards and two TD’s.

Prediction: Owen J. Roberts 35, Methacton 7.

Perkiomen Valley at Norristown

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Norristown.

Records: The Vikings are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the PAC Liberty. The Eagles are 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the PAC Liberty.

Where they’re ranked: PV is No. 10 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: PV shut down Spring-Ford 28-7. Norristown blanked Methacton 35-0.

Last year: The Vikings routed the Eagles 43-0.

Players to Watch: Brendan Schimpf is a major force on both sides of the ball for the Vikings, coming off a game in which he had a sack, a pick six, a 52-yard reception and a two-yard touchdown run. Izaiah Webb threw for four scores last week for Norristown.

Prediction: Perk Valley 42, Norristown 14.

Upper Perkiomen at Pope John Paul II

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at PJP.

Records: The Indians are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the PAC Frontier. The Golden Panthers are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the PAC Frontier.

Where they’re ranked: PJP is No. 19 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Upper Perk lost 55-24 to Pottsgrove. PJP shut out Upper Merion 35-0.

Last year: The Indians won 32-13 over the Golden Panthers.

Players to Watch: Tyler Whary racked up 90 rushing yards on nine carries last week for the Tribe. PJP quarterback Matt DeLaurentis threw for 225 yards last week and a pair of scores.

Prediction: Pope John Paul II 28, Upper Perk 21.

Boyertown at

Spring-Ford

Time/Place: Saturday, 2 p.m., at Spring-Ford.

Records: The Bears are 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the PAC Liberty. The Rams are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the PAC Liberty.

Last Week: Boyertown won 24-21 over OJR. Spring-Ford lost 28-7 to Perk Valley.

Last year: The Rams rolled, 52-0 over Boyertown.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Ayden Mathias made some clutch throws last week for the Bears. The Rams have a tough quarterback to stop in T.J. Pergine.

Prediction: Spring-Ford 27, Boyertown 7.

Upper Merion at Pottstown

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Pottstown.

Records: The Vikings are 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the PAC Frontier. The Trojans are 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the PAC Frontier.

Last Week: Upper Merion lost 35-0 to Pope John Paul II. Pottstown lost 41-6 to Phoenixville.

Last year: Pottstown came out on top, 20-6 over Upper Merion.

Players to Watch: David Brown rushed for 66 yards last week for the Vikings. Quarterback Josiah Wiggins had 45 yards rushing last week for Pottstown.

Prediction: Pottstown 20, Upper Merion 19.

Central Bucks West at Central Bucks South

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at CB South.

Records: The Bucks are 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the SOL Continental. The Titans are 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SOL Continental.

Where they’re ranked: CB West is No. 18 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: West lost 26-6 to Pennridge. South lost 21-14 to Neshaminy.

Last year: The Titans won a defensive battle, 14-7 over West.

Players to Watch: Jake Reichwein continues to pile up yards on the ground and also stands out at linebacker. South linebacker Matt Norris is all over the field for the Titans.

Prediction: Central Bucks South 24, Central Bucks West 17.

Souderton Area at North Penn

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Crawford Stadium, North Penn.

The game will be broadcast live on the radio on WNPV 1440 AM and live online at www.wnpv1440.com.

Records: Big Red is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the SOL Continental. The Knights are 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the SOL Continental.

Where they’re ranked: North Penn is No. 7 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: The Indians defeated William Tennent 21-16. The Knights outlasted CB East 57-43.

Last year: North Penn romped 48-13 over Souderton.

Players to Watch: Fast Willie Goods racked up 171 yards and three TD’s on 10 carries last week for Big Red. North Penn’s Justis Henley continues to do it all for the Knights, as a runner and a receiver and big-play threat.

Prediction: North Penn 35, Souderton 14.

Pennridge at

William Tennent

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Tennent.

Records: The Rams are 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SOL Continental. The Panthers are 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the SOL Continental.

Where they’re ranked: Pennridge is No. 13 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Pennridge won 26-6 over CB West. Tennent lost 21-16 to Souderton.

Last year: The Rams blew away Tennent, 45-3.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Zak Kantor threw for three scores last week for the Rams. The Panthers have a tough runner in Sean Bragen, who hit 100 yards last week.

Prediction: Pennridge 35, Tennent 7.

Ply.-Whitemarsh at Hatboro-Horsham

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Hatboro-Horsham.

Records: The Colonials are 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the SOL American. The Hatters are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SOL American.

Last Week: PW lost 28-14 to Upper Dublin. Hatboro won 21-12 over Wissahickon.

Last year: The Colonials won 35-13 over the Hatters.

Players to Watch: Nafeese Nasir is a breakaway back for PW. Hatboro has a double threat in quarterback Chris Edwards.

Prediction: Hatboro-Horsham 24, PW 13.

Upper Dublin at

Philadelphia Central

Time/Place: Friday, 3 p.m., at Central High School.

Records: The Cardinals are 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SOL American. Central is 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the Philly Public League.

Last Week: Upper Dublin beat PW 28-14. Central lost 40-0 to Simon Gratz.

Last year: The two teams did not play.

Players to Watch: Cardinal running back Malik Bootman is tough to bring down. Central senior nose guard Mike Williams Jr. is difficult to move on the line.

Prediction: Upper Dublin 28, Central 7.

Wissahickon at Cheltenham

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Cheltenham.

Records: The Trojans are 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the SOL American. The Panthers are 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the SOL American.

Last Week: Wiss lost 21-12 to Hatboro-Horsham. Cheltenham was routed, 40-6 by Quakertown.

Last year: Cheltenham prevailed 27-14 over Wiss.

Players to Watch: Antuan Lloyd is a dependable runner for the Trojans. Jamir Barnes can break big runs for the Panthers.

Prediction: Wiss 27, Cheltenham 21.

Archbishop Wood at Archbishop Carroll

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Carroll.

Records: The Vikings are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the PCL Red. The Patriots are 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the PCL Red.

Where they’re ranked: Wood is No. 3 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Wood rolled, 49-19 over Father Judge. Carroll lost 27-13 to Archbishop Ryan.

Last year: Wood recorded a 39-14 victory over Carroll a year ago.

Players to Watch: Nasir Peoples ran for three scores last week for the Vikings. Ryan Graham mans the secondary for the Patriots.

Prediction: Wood 28, Carroll 14.

La Salle at

Roman Catholic

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at South Philly Super Site.

Records: The Explorers are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the PCL Red. Roman is 1-6 overall and 1-2 in the PCL Red.

Where they’re ranked: La Salle is No. 2 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: La Salle was idle. Roman was shut out 49-0 by St. Joe’s Prep.

Last year: La Salle edged Roman 17-16.

Players to Watch: Brett Mallee is part of a deep backfield for the Explorers. The Cahillites need a big game from junior QB Jeff Grosso.

Prediction: La Salle 27, Roman Catholic 7.

Lansdale Catholic at Neumann-Goretti

Time/Place: Saturday, 6 p.m., South Philly Super Site.

Records: The Crusaders are 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the PCL Blue. Goretti is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the PCL Blue.

Last Week: LC had a rough time against Cardinal O’Hara, losing 31-0. The Saints won 42-6 over Bonner-Prendergast.

Last year: The Crusaders rolled, 41-8 over Goretti.

Players to Watch: Matt Casee is having a big year running the football for LC. Running back Chris Wells reached the end zone three times last week.

Prediction: Neumann-Goretti 28, Lansdale Catholic 14.

Germantown Academy at Haverford School

Time/Place: Saturday, 2 p.m., at Haverford School.

Records: The Patriots are 3-2 overall and 0-0 in the InterAC. Haverford is 1-4 overall and 0-0 in the InterAC.

Last Week: GA lost 14-0 to West Catholic. Haverford lost 42-14 to Imhotep Charter.

Last year: The Patriots topped Haverford 21-14.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Colton Niedzielski looks to get the GA offense going. Senior lineman Colin Hurlbrink gets a push for Haverford.

Prediction: GA 21, Haverford 8.