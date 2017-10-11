O’Hara claims fourth straight Catholic League tennis crown

Kenzie Gardler and Mary Claire Hayden won a tiebreaker in the first set of the No. 1 doubles match before claiming the match to put the finishing touches on Cardinal O’Hara’s fourth straight Catholic League title in girls tennis with a 4-1 victory over Lansdale Catholic Tuesday.

Gardler, a senior, and Hayden locked up the No. 1 match 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The Lions (15-2, 10-0) dominated singles play as Anna Marie Degnan got her team off to a good start, winning the No. 1 match 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, while Caroline Lynch and Jessica Dougherty all won in straight sets.

In the District 1 3A Tournament:

Radnor 3, Central Bucks East 2 >> Despite dropping the opening match, the Raiders reeled off three consecutive wins including Lucy Hederick’s 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1 victory in the No. 2 singles match and Bridget Dougherty’s 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 triumph at No. 3. Radnor advances to play Council Rock South in the quarterfinals.

In the Inter-Ac:

Agnes Irwin 7, Springside Chestnut Hill 0 >> Agnes Irwin won all four of its doubles matches in straight sets and received two more straight-set victories in singles play from Ruthie Njagi and Cami Aronsky.

In the Tri-County League:

Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy 5, AIM Academy 0 >> The tandem of Shira Stein and Talia Schley only dropped two games in the No. 1 singles match, and Ellie Sherwood and Anita Hoffman cruised to a straight set victory in the No. 2 match.

In nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 5, West Chester Rustin 2 >> Ashley Kennedy did not drop a game in the No. 1 singles match, and Bella Calastri won the No. 2 match in straight sets for the Churchwomen (11-1).