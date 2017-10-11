North Penn takes on Souderton in SOL Continental clash

One of the oldest rivalries around adds another chapter Friday night when Souderton Area visits Crawford Stadium to take on North Penn in a Suburban One League Continental Conference battle.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The first-place Knights come into this one 5-2 overall and a perfect 4-0 in the conference. They are No. 7 in the latest Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Big Red, needing a win to keep playoff hopes alive, comes into this contest 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Last week, the Indians snapped a five-game losing streak when they defeated William Tennent 21-16. The Knights stayed hot, winning their fourth in a row by outlasting Central Bucks East 57-43.

In the latest meeting between these two, North Penn won big over Souderton, 48-13 a year ago.

For Souderton to have more success this time around, Big Red would like continued production out of their ground attack. Last week in the win over Tennent, Willie Goods broke free for 171 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries.

North Penn’s Justis Henley was key for the Knights last week as a runner and a receiver, helping NP to build a big lead by halftime. The Knights were never really stopped all evening, scoring on offense, defense and on special teams.

This is the 78th meeting between the two programs. North Penn leads the series 48-27, with three ties between the two. The Knights have won 13 in a row over their longtime rival dating back to 1990.

Souderton’s last win in the series came back in 1989.

The first meeting between the two was in 1924, with then Lansdale High School earning a 28-6 win over Souderton.