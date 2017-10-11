Moore was Mr. Everything in Interboro’s win over Chichester

Mike Moore did everything in his power to help Interboro break a four-game losing streak last Friday.

The senior running back/defensive end scored two touchdown runs and registered eight tackles, including a pair of sacks, and an interception to lead the Bucs to a 31-28 victory over Chichester.

Moore’s performance on both sides of the ball earned him weekly MVP honors in the Del Val League by the Daily Times and Delaware County Football Coaches Association.

Upper Darby quarterback Josh Gouch was named player of the week in the Central League following a spectacular game against Penncrest. In the Royals’ 34-7 win, Gouch was 11-for-20 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Displaying his dual-threat ability, Gouch also rushed for 108 yards and two scores as the Royals won their fourth in a row.

Taseer Jones was the star for Cardinal O’Hara in its 31-0 rout of Lansdale Catholic. Jones was selected co-player of the week among the independent schools after posting nine tackles and a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown. He led the Lions on offense with 80 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Sun Valley’s Julz Kelly garnered co-player of the week honors following his stellar all-around performance against Octorara. The do-everything junior rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns, and hauled in five receptions for 91 yards, to pace the Vanguards to a 49-21 win.

Other weekly honors, which are selected by Delaware County coaches, went to:

Central League

Quarterback: Anthony Paoletti (Marple Newtown), Josh Gouch (Upper Darby).

Running Back: Zack Hussein (Strath Haven), Matt Lassik (Garnet Valley), Danny Guy (Garnet Valley), Kamal Richardson (Ridley), Marlon Weathers (Marple Newtown).

Receiver: Jon Ricci (Garnet Valley), James Reilly (Conestoga), Sean Bailey (Conestoga), Dash Dulgerian (Marple Newtown), Nasir Greer (Upper Darby).

Offensive Line: Lee Holbert (Strath Haven), Chris Weber (Ridley), Matt McClintick (Conestoga), Matt Young (Haverford), Steve Peta (Haverford), Paul Denman (Haverford), Tom Fredericks (Haverford), Mike Williams (Upper Darby), Harry Thomas (Harriton).

Defensive Line: Ethan Belville (Strath Haven), Joe Spillman (Ridley), Paul Pelham (Conestoga), Matt Young (Haverford), Tim Campli (Haverford), Kyle Tobin (Marple Newtown), Mike Miller (Marple Newtown), Derrick Korboi (Upper Darby), Connor Block (Harriton).

Linebacker: Ryan Morris (Strath Haven), Ardontrell Williams (Lower Merion), Sean Crowley (Ridley), Dan Bark (Ridley), Jackson Niness (Conestoga), Tate Kienzle (Conestoga), PJ Hewitt (Conestoga), Luke Cantwell (Marple Newtown), Luke Jelus (Marple Newtown), Tom Tobin (Marple Newtown), Rich Tougeekay (Upper Darby), Jackson Sanders (Harriton).

Defensive Back: Sean Daly (Strath Haven), Jalen Goodman (Lower Merion), Corey Nowlan (Conestoga), Shane Mosley (Haverford), Jahaad McDonald (Upper Darby).

All-Purpose: Elijah Smith (Lower Merion), Trey Blair (Haverford), Ian Sullivan (Harriton).

Specialist: Emmet Young (Strath Haven), Dan Bradley (Garnet Valley), Tom Mahoney (Garnet Valley), Jason Rose (Garnet Valley).

Del Val League

Quarterback: Lahneir McBride (Chester), Andrew Rodriguez (Chichester), Desman Johnson Jr. (Penn Wood).

Running Back: Kareem Burton (Academy Park), Andre Cooper (Chester), Joe Forte (Interboro), Kalie Kuyateh (Interboro), Mike Moore (Interboro).

Receiver: Andre Dean (Chichester), Rashaad Shaw (Chichester), Kennedy Poles (Penn Wood).

Offensive Line: Billy Martin (Academy Park), Naquan Johnson (Chichester), Anthony Zizza (Interboro).

Defensive Line: Bryson Roberts (Academy Park), Mike Moore (Interboro), Anthony Zizza (Interboro), David Rush (Penn Wood), Davee Rush (Penn Wood).

Linebacker: Azeez Badmus (Academy Park), Chris Jackson (Chester), Aasim Muhammad (Chester), Calvin Church (Chichester), Cody Profitt (Chichester), Mohammed Kamagate (Penn Wood), Eugene Sheppard III (Penn Wood).

Defensive Back: Rafiqe Hilliard (Chester), Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood), Junior Gbaley (Penn Wood).

All-Purpose: Jermal Martin (Academy Park).

Independent Schools

Quarterback: Maurcus McDaniel (Episcopal Academy), Anthony Ellis (Sun Valley).

Running Back: Taseer Jones (Cardinal O’Hara), Nick Kutufaris (Cardinal O’Hara), Jamir Redd (Cardinal O’Hara), DeeWil Barlee (Episcopal Academy), Caliph Jones (Sun Valley).

Receiver: Jack Bush (Episcopal Academy).

Offensive line: Adam Figorski (Sun Valley), Shane Luedtke (Sun Valley).

Defensive Line: Tom Wertz (Cardinal O’Hara), Taryale Alexander (Sun Valley).

Linebacker: Jared Creegan (Sun Valley), James Gines (Sun Valley).

Defensive Back: Taseer Jones (Cardinal O’Hara), Josh McCalister-Afflick (Cardinal O’Hara), Justin Santilla (Cardinal O’Hara).

All-Purpose: Julz Kelly (Sun Valley).