Malone’s goal gets Episcopal back to winning ways

Harrison Malone scored an unassisted goal in the second half to seal a 1-0 Inter-Ac win for Episcopal Academy over Penn Charter. Alex Geczy had two saves for the Churchmen (15-1, 2-1).

Also in the Inter-Ac:

Springside Chestnut Hill 2, Haverford School 1 >> Nick Pippis scored the lone goal for the Fords (5-5-2, 1-2) off an assist from Parker Gravina but they gave up the game-winning goal with eight minutes left to play.

In the Del Val League:

Penn Wood 7, Glen Mills 0 >> Romario Sterling and Andrew Nmah scored two goals each while Talus Gayemore, Solomon Kamara and Miles Richardson added one goal apiece for the Patriots (10-2-3, 5-1-1). Goaltender Goodwill Agbaadem did not face a shot on goal.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven 3, Harriton 1 >> Luke Mutz posted two goals and an assist while Noah Atsaves (five) and Brett Burns (nine) combined for 14 saves for the Panthers.

Radnor 4, Marple Newtown 1 >> Zach Quinn led the way with two goals as Elliot Hayes and David Azzarano scored a goal each for the Raiders (10-2-3). Nathan Congleton had four saves.

Marco Mesaraca got the Tigers (6-9, 3-6) on the board in the second half and goalie Dan Quimby made three saves in the loss.

Upper Darby 1, Garnet Valley 0 >> Michael Peters fed Alex Agudo for the game winner six minutes into overtime for the Royals. Goaltender Steven Cueva had eight saves.

Conestoga 8, Penncrest 0 >> Keiran Wilmot tallied seven saves for the Lions (4-11, 2-7).

In the Bicentennial League:

Christian Academy 4, Phil-Mont Christian 2 >> Grant Sareyka tallied a hat trick including two in the second half, Caleb Chambers added one and Sam Beathers made eight stops in net for the Christian Academy (10-3, 9-2).

Dock Mennonite 2, Delco Christian 1 >> Micah Metricarti scored in the first minute of the game off an assist from Cole Levis and goaltender Brody Veleber made 14 saves for the Knights.

