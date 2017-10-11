Dervishian’s goal lifts Marple past Radnor

Anna Gries scored the first goal and assisted on the winner to lift Marple Newtown to a 2-1 Central League girls soccer victory over Radnor in double overtime Tuesday.

Sonyaa Dervishian had the winning goal for the Tigers (7-10 overall, 4-9 Central League). Mackenzie Hilden had four saves in goal for Marple Newtown. Keara Seasholtz scored the game-tying goal in the second half for the Raiders.

Also in the Central League:

Garnet Valley 7, Upper Darby 0 >> Alyssa Saito, Camryn Faith and Riley Delaney netted two goals apiece for the Jaguars.

Saito also added two assists and Regan Nealon finished out the scoring for the Jaguars, who led 4-0 at halftime. Kayleigh Saboja made one save.

Alyssa Hanrahan had four saves for the Royals.

Springfield 1, Haverford 1 >> Erica Cutcliff scored the only goal for the Cougars (8-4-2) off a corner kick from Olivia Little and Shannon Cutcliff made 10 saves in the double overtime draw.

Brit Riegler tied the game for the Fords with 7:47 left in regulation and Alison Durfee had five saves.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 3, Kennett 3 >> Samantha Bowen, Chiara Robinson and Jacqueline Oldham all scored a goal and goaltender Amy Parker had four saves for the Vanguards.

In nonleague action:

Cardinal O’Hara 2, Delco Christian 0 >> Alyssa Crognale and Erica Braunlinger scored a goal each in the first half and Kerry Patterson made five saves for the Lions.

Faith Warmhold had 24 saves for the Knights in the losing effort.