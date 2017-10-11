Delco Football Stat Leaders, Oct. 11

|Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Matt Lassik (Garnet Valley)
|132
|800
|7
|Ja’Den McKenzie (Springfield)
|88
|784
|12
|Danny Guy (Garnet Valley)
|120
|783
|9
|Kareem Burton (Academy Park)
|94
|709
|5
|Caliph Jones (Sun Valley)
|109
|707
|8
|Josh Gouch (Upper Darby)
|109
|686
|12
|DeeWil Barlee (Episcopal Academy)
|91
|673
|11
|Marlon Weathers (Marple Newtown)
|108
|641
|11
|Zack Hussein (Strath Haven)
|112
|633
|10
|Quadir Gibson (Glen Mills)
|113
|581
|4
|Sean Daly (Strath Haven)
|88
|579
|3
|Kalie Kuyateh (Interboro)
|103
|563
|7
|Kamal Richardson (Ridley)
|94
|551
|5
|Devan Freeman (Chester)
|84
|539
|7
|Joe Forte (Interboro)
|96
|505
|5
|Cahron Wilmore (Chester)
|65
|475
|5
|Julz Kelly (Sun Valley)
|45
|461
|7
|Passing
|Player
|Comp-Att-INT
|Yards
|TDs Rating
|Jack Psenicska (Springfield)
|71-109-3
|1,023
|13 177.82
|Desman Johnson Jr. (Penn Wood)
|59-110-5
|1,173
|14 176.12
|Jake Ruane (Haverford)
|88-142-6
|1,131
|14 152.96
|Skylor Fillis (Academy Park)
|26-59-1
|459
|7 145.17
|Anthony Paoletti (Marple Newtown)
|101-177-5
|1,425
|10 136.29
|Josh Gouch (Upper Darby)
|49-101-4
|835
|8 136.17
|Jake Fisher (Strath Haven)
|27-58-3
|461
|5 131.42
|Andrew Rodriguez (Chichester)
|61-105-6
|724
|8 129.72
|Anthony Ellis (Sun Valley)
|62-122-6
|857
|5 113.51
|Nick Layden (Ridley)
|32-69-5
|502
|4 112.12
|kamal Gray (Arch. Carroll)
|44-107-3
|533
|11 111.28
|Maurcus McDaniel (Episcopal)
|43-86-1
|475
|4 109.41
|Receiving
|Player
|Rec.
|Yards
|TDs
|Dash Dulgerian (Marple Newtown)
|38
|722
|4
|Kennedy Poles (Penn Wood)
|24
|609
|9
|Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood)
|22
|531
|6
|Jordan Mosley (Haverford)
|30
|516
|6
|Kyle Long (Springfield)
|27
|475
|7
|Julz Kelly (Sun Valley)
|23
|419
|2
|Nasir Greer (Upper Darby)
|18
|386
|3
|Kyrin Jackson (Bonner & Prendergast)
|23
|372
|3
|Rashaad Shaw (Chichester)
|23
|336
|3
|Alden Mathes (Marple Newtown)
|27
|325
|2
|Thomas Foster (Strath Haven)
|15
|308
|3
|DeeWil Barlee (Episcopal)
|18
|246
|3
|James Gines (Sun Valley)
|25
|234
|2
|Andre Dean (Chichester)
|16
|230
|5
|Dahmir Ruffin (Arch. Carroll)
|25
|228
|9
|Trey Blair (Haverford)
|20
|206
|2
|Defense
|Player
|Interceptions
|Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood)
|5
|Zachariah Butler (Arch. Carroll)
|4
|Ja’Den McKenzie (Springfield)
|4
|Rashaad Shaw (Chichester)
|3
|Jordan Mosley (Haverford)
|3
|Shane Mosley (Haverford)
|3
|Aaron Diamond (Marple Newtown)
|3
|Liam DiFonzio (Springfield)
|3
|Nasir Greer (Upper Darby)
|3