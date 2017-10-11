Connect with us

Fall Sports

Delco Football Stat Leaders, Oct. 11

Rushing Player Carries Yards TDs
Matt Lassik (Garnet Valley) 132 800 7
Ja’Den McKenzie (Springfield) 88 784 12
Danny Guy (Garnet Valley) 120 783 9
Kareem Burton (Academy Park) 94 709 5
Caliph Jones (Sun Valley) 109 707 8
Josh Gouch (Upper Darby) 109 686 12
DeeWil Barlee (Episcopal Academy) 91 673 11
Marlon Weathers (Marple Newtown) 108 641 11
Zack Hussein (Strath Haven) 112 633 10
Quadir Gibson (Glen Mills) 113 581 4
Sean Daly (Strath Haven) 88 579 3
Kalie Kuyateh (Interboro) 103 563 7
Kamal Richardson (Ridley) 94 551 5
Devan Freeman (Chester) 84 539 7
Joe Forte (Interboro) 96 505 5
 Cahron Wilmore (Chester) 65 475 5
 Julz Kelly (Sun Valley)  45 461  7
Passing Player Comp-Att-INT Yards TDs            Rating 
Jack Psenicska (Springfield) 71-109-3 1,023 13             177.82
Desman Johnson Jr. (Penn Wood) 59-110-5 1,173 14              176.12
Jake Ruane (Haverford) 88-142-6 1,131 14              152.96
Skylor Fillis (Academy Park) 26-59-1 459 7               145.17
Anthony Paoletti (Marple Newtown) 101-177-5 1,425 10              136.29
Josh Gouch (Upper Darby) 49-101-4 835 8                 136.17
Jake Fisher (Strath Haven) 27-58-3 461 5                131.42
Andrew Rodriguez (Chichester) 61-105-6 724 8                129.72
Anthony Ellis (Sun Valley) 62-122-6 857 5               113.51
Nick Layden (Ridley) 32-69-5 502 4                112.12
kamal Gray (Arch. Carroll) 44-107-3  533  11             111.28
Maurcus McDaniel (Episcopal) 43-86-1 475 4              109.41
Receiving Player Rec. Yards TDs
Dash Dulgerian (Marple Newtown) 38 722 4
Kennedy Poles (Penn Wood) 24 609 9
Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood) 22 531 6
Jordan Mosley (Haverford) 30 516 6
Kyle Long (Springfield) 27 475 7
Julz Kelly (Sun Valley) 23 419 2
Nasir Greer (Upper Darby) 18 386 3
Kyrin Jackson (Bonner & Prendergast) 23 372 3
Rashaad Shaw (Chichester) 23 336 3
Alden Mathes (Marple Newtown) 27 325 2
Thomas Foster (Strath Haven) 15 308 3
DeeWil Barlee (Episcopal) 18 246 3
James Gines (Sun Valley) 25 234 2
Andre Dean (Chichester) 16 230 5
Dahmir Ruffin (Arch. Carroll) 25 228 9
Trey Blair (Haverford)  20  206  2
Defense Player Interceptions
Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood) 5
Zachariah Butler (Arch. Carroll) 4
Ja’Den McKenzie (Springfield) 4
Rashaad Shaw (Chichester) 3
Jordan Mosley (Haverford) 3
Shane Mosley (Haverford) 3
Aaron Diamond (Marple Newtown) 3
Liam DiFonzio (Springfield) 3
 Nasir Greer (Upper Darby)  3

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fall Sports