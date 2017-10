Lamaj Curry finished in first with a time of 18:24, and Mahki Little followed that by finishing in second in 19:10 as Chester defeated Penn Wood, 21-34 to claim its second straight Del-Val League title. The Clippers also received strong outings from Abdul Griggs (fifth, 19:39) and Malachi Langley (sixth, 20:11).

For Penn Wood, Tyshaun Truitt finished in third in 19:31 and Nate Randall placed fourth with a time of 19:34.