Boylan does it all to lead Cardinal O’Hara

Maeve Boylan filled up the stat sheet with 18 assists, five kills, three blocks, five aces and four digs as Cardinal O’Hara downed Bonner & Prendergast, 3-1 in a Catholic League match. The individual game scores were 25-19, 21-25, 25-11 and 25-14.

Breanna Hickey tallied 14 kills and eight aces and Emily Collins added 13 digs and three aces for the Lions (14-4, 8-1).

Natalie Claffey had four kills and four digs, Shannon Durkin had five aces, Ariana McGeary had four kills and Dakota McCaughan had three kills and seven digs for the Pandas.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 3, Strath Haven 0 >> Emma Rokosky had eight kills, Devin Tulane had four kills, Alana Hagerty added three kills and five aces, and Rachel Caine total 21 assists and four aces for the Jaguars (11-3, 9-0). The individual game scores were 25-20, 25-9 and 25-12.

Emma Golato had 16 assists and two kills for the Panthers. Gabby McGinn added five kills, three digs and one ace.