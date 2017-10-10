Westgate, PV girls down Norristown; Upper Merion defeats Pottstown

Perkiomen Valley 8, Norristown 0 >> Sarah Westgate scored on the opening minute Tuesday. And with that, the Perkiomen Valley girls soccer team was well on its way to a lopsided PAC Liberty win over Norristown. A total of nine players got into the scoring for the Vikings in their romp over the Eagles.

Westgate scored twice, as did Sydney Marasco (one assist). Allison Cappelli, Julia Quinn and Kelsey Marino each had a goal and an assist. Rounding out the PV scoring was starting goalkeeper Leslie Adams while playing in the outfield, assisted by Nikki Foller-Moll (two assists).

Upper Merion 1, Pottstown 0 >> Mikayla Yatsko scored the game’s lone goal to give the Vikings a win over the Trojans in PAC Frontier Division play.

Phoenixville 3, Pottsgrove 2 >> Lezza Galli had two goals for the Phantoms in their PAC Frontier Division win over the Falcons.

Gabrielle Perrotto added a goal for the Phantoms (6-3) while Jesi Rossman added two assists and Savanna Seldes had one. For Pottsgrove (4-4), Skylar Glass and Hailey Strain each had a goal in the loss.

Pope John Paul II 6, Upper Perkiomen 0 >> Kayla Mesaros finished with a hat trick in the Panthers PAC Frontier win over the Indians.

Carson Tracy, Jessica Velicer and Avery Cotter each scored goals of their own as the Panthers moved to 9-0 in league play with the win. Colleen Morton and Stacy Kormos combined for the shutout in net. Hannah Landis had eight saves for the Indians who dropped to 5-4.