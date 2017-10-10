Plymouth Whitemarsh shuts out Upper Dublin, tightens SOL American race

WHITEMARSH >> It was the Plymouth Whitemarsh High boys soccer team’s goal Tuesday to make the race atop the Suburban One League American Conference just a tad tighter.

They succeeded. Behind goals by Gavin Hendrick and Max Lubas, the Colonials bested the Cardinals, 2-0, to gain ground on the front-running Cardinals in the SOL American standings.

“The first 15 minutes were pretty even, but after that we had the bulk of the possession,” said Colonials head coach Jeff Heaton. “One of the most important things for us is that we’re finally getting healthier, and we’re able to substitute freely throughout the game.

“I think that was a big factor on a hot day.”

Hendrick got things going when he took a perfect pass from a teammate and streaked in to beat goalkeeper Alex Goldenberg and give the hosts a 1-0 lead about halfway through the first half. The Cardinals huffed and puffed, and even got close a couple of times.

But ultimately, Goldenberg stood tall, making a tough save from in tight in the closing minutes of the second half, Lubas added a second-half goal and the Colonials were inching closer to the top of the division.

“Both of their goals came off mistakes on our part,” said Cardinals head coach Andy Meehan. “We just weren’t able to get a goal. “But if we win out, we should still come out on top in the league.”

“This is an extremely competitive conference,” Heaton said. “The top four teams in the conference are in the top 15 in the District One rankings, so this is probably one of the toughest conferences in District One.“Today, I think you have to give credit to our defense. To get a clean sheet against a quality opponent like Upper Dublin really says a lot.”

Plymouth Whitemarsh 2, Upper Dublin 0

Upper Dublin 0-0 — 0

Plymouth Whitemarsh 1-1-— 2

First Half Scoring: 1. PW, Gavin Hendrick.

Second Half Scoring: 2. PW, Max Lubas.

Shots: Upper Dublin 10; Plymouth Whitemarsh 11

Corners: Upper Dublin 2; PW 3.