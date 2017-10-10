OJR downs Methacton; Weir, PV too much for Norristown

Phoenixville 6, Pottsgrove 1 >> The two-goal outings of Jared Carboy and Kyle Tucker were key to the Phantoms handling the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division contest.

J.T. Stevens and Tyler Siefer rounded out the Phoenixville scoring. Tucker and Danny Jackson were each credited with pairs of saves while Blake Ericksen had one.

Owen J. Roberts 2, Methacton 1 >> Logan Storti’s last-minute goal lifted the Wildcats over the Warriors in PAC Liberty Division play.

Storti converted a setup by Graham Pugh with only 24 seconds left to play. OJR’s first goal came from Josh Fonder in the first half (Bennett Houck assist) and was matched by T.J. Taylor’s unassisted goal later in the half.

Roberts has now gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, effectively reversing a 1-5 start to the season.

Perkiomen Valley 4, Norristown 0 >> The Vikings kept alive in the Pioneer Athletic Conference playoff hunt with a shutout victory over the Eagles.

Mike Weir scored twice in the first half, one coming off a feed from Max Chamorro in the seventh minute, the other an unassisted marker in the 36th minute. Naseem Abdel (from Anthony Pellerito) and Pellerito (from Chamorro) closed out the scoring for a Vikings squad that outshot the Eagles 18-3 and held a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Zach Kovach made five saves in the loss for Norristown.

Boyertown 0, Spring-Ford 0 >> The Bears and Rams went through regulation and two overtimes but were unable to score in this PAC Liberty Division game.

Spring-Ford answered Boyertown’s 9-3 edge in shots on goal with a nine-save effort by Hunter Hudak. Mason Kurtz made three stops in the Boyertown nets.

Upper Perkiomen 2, Pope John Paul II 1 >> Goals by Cameron Marshall and Tyler Raymond lifted the Indians over the Golden Panthers in their PAC Frontier Division game.

Raymond and Mike Sitko were also credited with assists. Marshall’s conversion of a corner kick from Raymond ended up being the decider for UP.

Perkiomen School 6, Collegium Charter 2 >> Will Wang collected four goals to lead the Panthers past Collegium Charter in Tri-County League play.

Sam Chiesa and Fynn Svoboda completed the scoring for Perkiomen (7-1), with assists credited to Harrison Gavin, Liam Brassington, Jaden James and Daiki Arai.

Daniel Boone 4, Muhlenberg 1 >> Peter Scott had two goals and an assist as the Blazers defeated the Muhls in Berks Conference action.

Rafael Aidukas and Kobe Darlington had Boone’s other goals, with Luke Degenhart getting credit for an assist. Kevin Morris contributed seven-save goaltending to the Blazers’ winning effort.

West-Mont 5, Coventry Christian 2 >> West-Mont was able to come away victorious in their non-league matchup with Coventry Christian.