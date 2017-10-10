Methacton wraps up Liberty Division with win over OJR

Emily Owens and Olivia Hoover scored in each half to lift the Warriors over the Wildcats in PAC Liberty Division play, 2-1, securing the Warriors the top seed in the division.

Bridget Guinan, assisted by Natalie Fuertsch, scored for Roberts.

Methacton (9-0, 16-0) got 11-save goaltending from Molly Frey, and two defensive saves from Rachel Alderfer.

Perkiomen Valley 9, Norristown 1 >> Danielle Hamm and Emma Lafferty each scored twice to head the Vikings as they rolled the Eagles in PAC Liberty Division play.



PV’s potent offensive got additional scoring from Gabby Martina, Cristina Dougherty, Alina Koniecki, Paige Calfapietra and Isabel LoBiondo. Norristown’s lone goal came from Georgia Werkiser with 12 seconds left in the game.

Upper Merion 2, Pottstown 0 >> Khaleah Jeter and Kawanza Hodges each notched a goal in the Vikings’ PAC Frontier Division win over the Trojans.



UM led 1-0 at the half before Hodges’ goal off a feed from Janna Jones.

Upper Perkiomen 9, Pope John Paul II 0 >> Liz Fox hit for a hat trick to lead the Indians’ PAC Frontier Division roll over the Golden Panthers.



Kaylie Siwy and Abriana Gatto (one assist) chipped in with two goals apiece for UP (12-1, 17-2), which also got solo tallies from Colleen Creneti and Bella Carpenter (one assist). Alyse Thompson made two saves on as many shots to help secure the clean sheet while Katie McGuigan had an 11-save outing for PJP.

Phoenixville 3, Pottsgrove 0 >> The Phantoms spoiled the Falcons’ Senior Night festivities with help from Gabby Herschell’s play at the offensive end and a shutdown defense.



Herschell scored twice in the first half while Katie Baker tallied in the second off Cassidy Stevens’ setup. While Kyra Trafford and Ameerah Green were credited with assists, the Phoenixville offense allowed Pottsgrove no shots on goal or corners while taking 11 and 19, respectively, at Pottsgrove’s Maggie Dallas (11 saves).