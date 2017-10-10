Hennessey records 1,000 kill in Phoenixville’s victory over Penn Wood

Phoenixville 3, Penn Wood 0 >> Keara Hennessey reached a personal milestone while helping the Phantoms sweep their non-league match with the Patriots. Phoenixville won by set scores of 25-5, 25-6 and 25-6.

Hennessey got her 19th assist on the final point of the match to reach a total of 1000 for her career. She also contributed six aces and one kill to the Phantom effort, which included big play from Kayla Grammerstorf (15 kills, one ace, one block), Romina Broglia (five aces, six kills) and Malu Salin Matos (eight aces, five kills).

West-mont 3, Coventry Christian 0 >> West-Mont defeated Coventry Christian in straight sets in the teams’ non-league matchup.

Set scores for the match were 25-14, 25-23 and 25-10.