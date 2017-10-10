Harriton’s Roshkoff, D-West’s Bradley to play for District One Class AAA singles title

Philadelphia – Downingtown West junior Jordan Bradley and Harriton High School freshman Saige Rosshkoff methodically worked through their respective sides of the bracket in the PIAA District One Class AAA singles tournament Oct. 6-7 to advance to the final, which will be held on Oct. 25 at Legacy Youth Tennis and Education Center starting at 8 a.m.

The tournament has featured some of the top players in the area, including some on the Main Line. When play concluded Oct. 7, Bradley and Roshkoff had successfully navigated their way through without dropping a set.

To reward their accomplishment for making it this far in the district tournament, Bradley and Roshkoff qualified for the upcoming PIAA Class AAA state singles tournament, which will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Bradley, who entered as the top seed opened with a bye before defeating Upper Dublin’s Ksenija Tasich to advance to the quarterfinal Oct. 7.

In the quarterfinals, Bradley knocked off Radnor High School’s Kanon Ciarrocchito and earn a spot in the semi-finals and clinch a berth in the upcoming state tournament. In the semi-finals, Bradley defeated Council Rock North’s Amelia Honer.

““I’m very excited to qualify for states and represent Downingtown West again this year,” said Bradley who plays No. 1 singles for the Whippets and is making her second consecutive appearance in the state singles tournament.

“My main goal for the season was to qualify for states so achieving that goal feels great. It is never a given that you’re going to make it to states because the competition in District One is very strong. My play in the district tournament got me to where I want to be so I’m very happy.

“I’m also thankful for the support I have received from my school, coaches, and family and friends. It is good to see that my hard work is paying off. Between now and states, I’m going to work as hard as I can to give it my best shot in Hershey.”

Roshkoff’s path was slightly different with the same result. Roshkoff opened play Oct. 7 with straight set wins over Academy Park’s Rajah Azor in her first match before defeating Conestoga High School’s Cassidy Landau in the second round to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Roshkoff defeated Cheltenham High School’s Erin Banton and earn a spot in the semi-finals and clinch a berth in the upcoming state tournament. In the semi-finals, Roshkoff defeated Souderton High School’s Caitlin Le.

“I feel honored to represent Harriton in the upcoming singles state tournament,” said Roshkoff. “Harriton has long history of success in girls tennis and has many talented students, both academically and in extracurricular activities. It is a privilege to have the confidence of my peers, teachers and coach to try to keep the successes coming. I am proud to be able to represent my school in a sport that is my true passion.”

Rounding out the state qualifiers are Honer and Le, who punched their ticket by advancing to the semi-final round of the District One class AAA tournament.

The other players from the Main Line to make the district tournament were Cecilia Angert Denis from Lower Merion and Priya Aravindhan from Conestoga.

Angert Denis won her opening match defeating Alyssa Skulsky from Council Rock South before falling to eventual semi-finalist Caitlin Le in the second round. Aravindhan fell to eventual quarterfinalist Erin Banton in the opening round.