Conestoga’s Yao begins title defense at District One Championships

LIMERICK >> Conestoga’s Samantha Yao got her title defense started in grand fashion Tuesday as she posted a 3-over 74 during the opening round of the District One girls golf Championship at Gilbertsville Golf Club.

Yao finished with five bogeys and a pair of birdies to go along with 11 pars for her round.

Right behind her, Central Bucks East’s Sophia Mancuso sits at 4-over 75 while Downingtown East’s Liddie McCook and Central Bucks South’s Lizzie Palmieri are each 5-over.

In all, 22 players advanced to the second round of districts, which will be held at Turtle Creek. By the end of the second round, the field of 22 will be trimmed down to eight player who will qualify for next week’s Eastern Regional Championships at Golden Oaks in Fleetwood.

Council Rock South’s April Xu and Wissahickon’s Cristea Park are currently tied for fifth at 8-over while the defending Pioneer Athletic Conference champ, Liv Juliana is in a four-way tie right above the cut with Haverford’s Riley Quartermain, Downingtown West’s Grace Hickey and Mount St. Joseph’s Clare Gimpel at 9-over.

With the second-round cut looming, here’s a look at who’s still in play:

Catholic Academies League >> Mount Saint Joseph’s Olivia Wirschling currently sits just outside the cut at 10-over 81.

Central League >> Marple Newtown’s Gillyoung Koh posted an 11-over 82 along with Strath Haven’s Lauren Butscher. Radnor’s June Kim currently sits in 20th at 12-over.

Ches-Mont League >> Unionville’s Charlotte Scully and West Chester East’s Charlotte Amoroso are both 11-over.

Pioneer Athletic Conference >> Phoenixville’s Grace Simenson posted a 10-over while Boyertown’s Savanna Haas is 11-over and Pope John Paul II’s Courtney Caiola is at 14-over.

Suburban One League >> Pennsbury’s Jade Gu is right on the cusp of the cut at 10over while North Penn’s Min Kim (+11) and Josie Genuardi (+13) currently sit on the outside looking in.