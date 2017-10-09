Phoenixville boys soccer blanks Pope John Paul II, 3-0

The Phoenixville boys soccer team picked up a 3-0 win over Pope John Paul II on Monday afternoon to remain on top of the PAC Frontier Division.

Danny Jackson, Tyler Siefer and Clay Kopko each scored for Phoenixville, who moved to 8-0 in PAC Frontier play and 10-1 in league play overall. Gavin Perillo had three saves in the game to preserve the shutout. The Panthers dropped to 5-2 in PAC Frontier play and 5-5 in league play overall with the loss.

Hill School 2, Pennington School 0 >> Greg Zimmerman and Bo Dlamini each scored in the Rams’ non-league win over Pennington.

Chris Kingston had a clean sheet in net, recording eight saves in the win.