June reaches milestone, digs on toward Ridley record

It’s not a matter of if Melanie June will shatter the Ridley volleyball record for most digs in a career, but when.

Monday afternoon, June reached a big milestone: 1,000 career digs.

A junior libero, June accomplished the feat in a 3-0 (8-25, 9-25, 18-25) loss to Methacton

The defeat didn’t spoil the celebration for June, who is approaching All-Delco Mel Malseed’s school record of 1,083 digs. June led the way Monday with 17 digs and five aces. Angela Aprill finished with six kills and two blocks, while Maria Brown added six kills for Ridley.

In other nonleague action:

Conestoga 3, Cardinal O’Hara 2 >> This back-and-forth match saw the Lions (13-4) fall by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14 and 10-15. Breanna Hickey paced O’Hara with 21 kills and 17 digs. Megan Carroll supplied 17 assists and Emily Collins chipped in with 15 digs and two service aces.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 3, Interboro 0 >> The Knights blanked the Bucs on senior night and stayed unbeaten in the Del Val League. The game scores were 25-13, 25-14 and 25-15. Tyliayah Lockman posted 10 kills and Taylor Eiserman added four kills and seven aces. Cici Mobley had 22 perfect passes and Sarai Threadgill chipped in with seven kills for the Knights (12-5, 11-0).