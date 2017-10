Strath Haven started strong but couldn’t solve Pennsbury, which recorded a 3-0 victory.

Ellie Fisher contribute five kills, two aces and 10 digs for the Panthers, who were beaten 25-20, 25-17 and 25-15.

Abby Clark added two kills, one ace and four digs, Olivia Dumont posted three kills for the Panthers.

Also for the Panthers, Emma Golato had one kill, six digs and 12 assists, Megan Prendergast registered eight digs.