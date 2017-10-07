Radnor’s Ciarrocchi angling for fifth in district tennis

Radnor sophomore Kanon Ciarrocchi will play for fifth place in the District 1 girls singles tournament.

Ciarrocchi lost to top-seeded Jordan Bradley of Downingtown West, 6-1, 6-4, in the quarterfinals Saturday before moving on with a default victory over Mia Groetsch of Central Bucks South in the playback round.

Ciarrocchi knocked off Julia Gumieniak of Phoenixville (6-4, 6-0) and upset eighth-seeded Dina Nouaime of Methacton in the second round, 6-4, 6-2, Friday to reach the quarterfinals.

The championship, third- and fifth-place matches will be held Oct. 25.