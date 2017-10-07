Perk Valley boys soccer blanks Boyertown, 2-0

Perkiomen Valley 2, Boyertown 0 >> The Vikings rode the early scoring of Max Chamorro and Brian Love to victory over the Bears in their PAC Liberty Division matchup.

Chamorro and Love both scored in the first half, Love getting credit for the assist on Chamorro’s tally. Andrew Daubenspeck needed to make just three saves in goal to record the ninth shutout of the season for PV (8-3, 10-4).

Upper Perkiomen 1, Brandywine Heights 0 >> Dean Miller had the game’s lone goal in lifting the Indians past the Bullets in their non-league matchup.

Miller headed a crossing pass from Bryce Lesko to account for all the game’s scoring.

Owen J. Roberts 1, Daniel Boone 0 >> Josh Fonder scored the game’s lone goal to lead the Wildcats past the Blazers in non-conference action.

Fonder’s score came off a feed from Ben Sbei with 15:04 left in the first half. Ryan Walker made three saves in the shutout while Boone keeper Danny Chrystopa came up with five stops.