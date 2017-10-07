Owen J. Roberts field hockey downs Lower Merion in Pink Out Game

Bridget Guinan got the scoring started en route to the Owen J. Roberts field hockey team picking up a 4-0 non-league win over Lower Merion in the Wildcats’ annual Pink Out Game.

Guinan staked the Wildcats to a 2-0 halftime lead, her second tally assisted by Natalie Fuertsch, who also scored to start the second half. Olivia Leclaire completed the OJR offense against LM, which got seven-save goaltending from Lydon Pelletier.

Methacton 7, Harriton 1 >> The Warriors were all over the Rams from the start on their way to a non-conference win.

Emily Owens registered a game-high four goals with an assist while Grace Hirst had a pair of goals and two assists as Methacton jumped out to a 4-1 lead by the half. Olivia Hoover added a goal and an assist while Katy Benton added two assists in front of Molly Frey’s three-save effort in the cage.

Perkiomen Valley 5, Pennsbury 1 >> Gabby Martina had two goals and an assist during the Vikings’ non-league win over the Falcons.

Kelly Battinger had a pair of goals while Cristina Dougherty had two assists and Hannah Roerden made eight saves in the PV cage. Nell Webber scored Pennsbury’s lone goal with two minutes left in regulation.