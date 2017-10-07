Kantor throws 3 TDs, Pennridge shuts down CB West

DOYLESTOWN >> Central Bucks West struck for a touchdown on the first snap Friday night but the rest of the game went Pennridge’s way at War Memorial Field.

Zak Kantor thew for three touchdowns, two in the first half as the visiting Rams built a 20-6 halftime lead and bested the Bucks 26-6 for a Suburban One League Continental Conference victory.

West quarterback Joshua Crecca hit Ricardo Washington down the left side for a 71-yard touchdown on the game’s opening offensive play, but after that the Bucks had trouble against the constant pressure of the Pennridge defense. The Rams (5-2, 2-1 conference) collected six sacks and held West to negative 5 yards rushing.

It was the second straight game Pennridge gave up a big touchdown on the first play — allowing a 75-yard touchdown run to Council Rock South last Thursday in its 35-28 win.

Kantor went 7-of-10 for 133 yards, connecting with Ryan Garner four times for 104 yards — 59 coming on a touchdown pass late in the second half. Garnet also ran 12 times for 49 yards while Josh Pinkney, back after missing the last two games, had a game-high 52 yards on 13 carries.

Crecca was 10-of-23 passing for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for CB West (5-2, 1-2), which was held to single digits for the first time this season. The loss snapped the Bucks’ two-game win streak.

Pennridge took the lead for good as Kyle Schetter capped a six-play, 40-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run at 7:31 in the first quarter.

Kantor made it 14-6 with his first touchdown pass, rolling and finding Shane Hartzell in the end zone on a three-yard pass at 10:58 in the second quarter.

Two of West’s next three drives went into Pennridge territory but one ended on a Joe Devine interception with the other on a turnover on downs at the Rams 27.

#FOOTBALL: @NickTarburton40 sheds some tackles for a 20-yard TD on a @Kantorzak shovel pass for a 26-6 @pennridgefb lead 3:25 4Q vs. CB West pic.twitter.com/uJ1vUKPPSJ — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) October 7, 2017

Pennridge extended its advantage to 20-6 with 1:21 left in the half as Kantor found a wide-open Garner and the junior raced in for a 59-yard score.

In the fourth quarter, The Bucks stopped the Pennridge on a 4th and Goal at the one. But West went three and out and the Rams scored on the next series — Nick Tarburton shrugging off a few tackles to take a Kantor shovel pass 20 yards to the end zone with 3:25 remaining.