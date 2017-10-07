Connect with us

Chadwick’s brace not enough for Interboro

Cassidy Chadwick scored two goals for Interboro, which hung tough in the first half before fading in a 5-3 nonleague loss to Octarara.

Nicole Floyd scored the other goal for the Bucs (7-7), who trailed, 3-2, at the intermission.

Goalie Kayla Droxler recorded eight saves.

