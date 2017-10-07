Connect with us

Canaday scores, but Strath Haven falls short

Reese Canaday scored on senior day to lead host Oxford to a 2-1 nonleague victory over Strath Haven.

Emily Raech tallied for the Panthers, who trailed, 1-0, at the intermission. McKenzie Raech registered the assist.

