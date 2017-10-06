Baldwin School’s three-goal burst in 2nd half bests Germantown Academy

WHITEMARSH >> It came out of nowhere, but it came just when the Bears of the Baldwin School needed it the most.

The “it” in question is offense, and the Bears found it at just the right time.

Celia Page, Gia Vicari and Natalie Sgro all scored in a 6:57 span late in the second half to snap a 1-all tie and give the Bears a 4-1 win.

“I’m very proud of the performance,” said Bears head coach Adrian Cox. “The girls did a lot of positive things today.

“We got a great, calculated team effort.”

Indeed, the Bears (5-3-1, 2-2-1) found themselves chasing the Patriots for much of the first half, as the Patriots jumped out in front on a goal by Annelise Peterson at the 17:34 mark of the first half.

But the Bears got the match tied before the break on a tally by Kahlia Bailey.

Then, late in the second half, Page, Vicari and Sgro scored against Patriots goaltender Elizabeth Altomare, and the die was cast.

“Our central midfielder (Kathryn Hackley) got hurt, and to Baldwin’s credit, they took advantage,” said Patriots head coach Chris Nelson. “We didn’t have an answer.”

With Hackley anchored to the sidelines, the Bears took off, first with Page ripping a shot that overpowered Altomare and put the Bears on top.

Vicari and Sgro soon followed, and GA had no answers.

“We put together a game plan and the girls stuck to it,” Cox said. “We have three starters out, but we have a lot of strong bench players, and they know their role.

“And today they stepped up to the occasion.”

“We knew it would be a tough game,” said co-captain Carly McIntosh. “But we came in at halftime and decided we were going to put everything we had into the second half – and things went our way.”

By game’s end the Bears were in full celebration mode and the Patriots were shuffling off the field.

“They did a great job in the second half,” lamented Nelson. “They finished strong, and we ran out of juice.”

BALDWIN SCHOOL 4, GERMANTOWN ACADEMY 1

Baldwin School 1 3 — 4

Germantown Academy 1 0 — 1

First Half Scoring: 1. GA, Annelise Peterson, 17:34. 2. Baldwin, Kahlia Bailey.

Second-Half Scoring: 3. Baldwin, Celia Page, 12:43; 4. Baldwin, Gia Vicari, 9;00; 5. Natalie Sgro, 5:46.

Shots: Baldwin School 5-12- 17; Germantown Academy 8-7-15.

Saves: Simi Bleznak (B) 6; Elizabeth Altomare (GA) 8.