Agnes Irwin doubles down to fuel victory

Agnes Irwin took home all four of the doubles match including the No. 3 match behind Sophie Yass and Carlin Sullivan, who won in three sets, on its way to a 4-3 Inter-Ac victory over the Academy of Notre Dame. Yass and Sullivan won their match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 while the other three doubles matches were won in straight sets.

The Irish started off strong claiming all three singles matches including Olivia Zoretic’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win in the No. 3 match.

Also in the Inter-Ac:

Episcopal Academy 6, Germantown Academy 1 >> Ashley Kennedy and Bella Calastri completed three-set wins in the first two singles matches to help the Churchwomen (10-1, 6-0) finish Inter-Ac play unbeaten.

In the Del-Val:

Academy Park 5, Chichester 0 >> The doubles tandem of Akima Roger and Aziana Kemp finished off a great team victory in the No. 2 doubles match, 6-3, 6-3 to help the Knights (9-5, 6-0) extend their league match winning streak to 42.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Merion Mercy 4, Sacred Heart 1 >> Mary Dooner and Julia Shavo rallied to give Sacred Heart their only win of the match, claiming the No. 2 doubles match 7-6(8-6), 6-4.

In nonleague action:

Ridley 5, Sun Valley 2 >> Kayla Durning and Karlee Bryan did not drop a game in the final regular-season match of their careers and have won three of their last four matches for the Raiders.

The Vanguards opened singles play on a high note as Devin Cronin and Maddy Koons won in straight sets to get things started.

Marple Newtown 4, Delco Christian 2 >> The Knights received two wins in doubles play including a tough 6-4, 7-5 victory in the No. 1 match by Daphne Neal and Lizzy Matthew.