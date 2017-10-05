Threadgill comes up big as Academy Park wraps up Del Val title

Sarai Threadgill was strong at the net as Academy Park downed Penn Wood, 3-0, to wrap up the Del Val League title.

Threadgill had six kills and four blocks in a 25-10, 25-19, 26-16 victory over the Patriots.

Taylor Eiserman had a strong day at the service line with nine aces. Jessica Jirak added four kills and two aces for the Knights (11-4 overall, 10-0 Del Val).

Chichester 3, Interboro 0 >> Julia Miles posted two aces, seven assists and three kills as the Eagles pulled out a tough 26-24, 25-17, 25-20 victory, Keyairrah Davie had four kills and three blocks, while Madison Weigand contributed five kills and three assists.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 3, Bonner & Prendergast 0 >> Natalie Claffey had 11 digs, and Dakota McCaughan added seven digs and four kills for the Pandas.

Amanda Trigg chipped in seven digs in the 25-6, 25-16, 27-7 setback.

Cardinal O’Hara 3, John W. Hallahan 0 >> Breanna Hickey had eight kills and eight digs as the Lions (13-3, 7-1) turned in what head coach Bill Collins called their cleanest match of the season.

Isa Kirchner had three kills and four blocks and freshman Emily Collins added two aces and seven digs as the Lions cruised 25-5, 25-7 and 25-21.

In the Ches-Mont League:

West Chester Henderson 3, Sun Valley 2 >> The Vanguards rallied from a 2-0 deficit but could not complete the comeback.

Hannah Vickers had a huge match with 14 assists, 17 kills and 20 digs. Olivia Nickerson had 10 kills and 21 digs and Rachel DiCarlo added 30 digs in the 25-21, 25-16, 9-25, 20-25, 15-13 loss.

Christine Genther had 13 assists, four blocks and five kills and Gia DiEmedio chipped in five blocks for the Vanguards (10-6).