Spring-Ford rallies to down Boyertown

Spring-Ford 3, Boyertown 2 >> The Bears extended the Rams to five games but couldn’t come away with the PAC win.

Boyertown opened up with a 26-24 win in the opening set to which Spring-Ford responded with a 25-16 win. Boyertown then claimed the third set 26-24 before SF rattled off the next two sets, 25-14 and 15-4.

Upper Merion 3, Phoenixville 0 >> The Vikings dropped the Phantoms in PAC play by set scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-15.

Romina Broglia had eight kills and five digs for Phoenixville while Keara Hennessey had a pair of aces, 15 assists and six digs.

Collegium Charter 3, West-Mont Christian 0 >> The Wings dropped a Tri-County League match against Collegium Charter.