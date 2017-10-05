Saito powers Garnet Valley to an upset of Conestoga

Alyssa Saito came through with two goals and one assist as Garnet Valley upset Conestoga, 5-3, in Central League girls soccer action Thursday night.

The loss was the first in the league for the Pioneers and dropped Conestoga into second place, one game behind undefeated Penncrest.

Riley Delaney, Nicole Barnes and Regan Nealon netted one goal each for the Jaguars, while Kayleigh Saboja made four saves in goal.

Penncrest 4, Radnor 1 >> Corryn Gamber tallied twice and added as assists to give the Lions (12-0-0, 8-0-0) a one-game lead in the championship race with three games to play. Katie Sparling added one goal and one assist.

Marple Newtown 2, Ridley 0 >> Becca Ritchie and Eralinda Hasani scored one goal apiece while goaltender Mackenzie Hilden made four saves for the Tigers (6-8, 3-8).

In the Del Val League:

Interboro 6, Chichester 0 >> Cassidy Chadwick led the way with a hat trick for the Bucs. Kerri Barnett, Rachel Brennan and Courtney Floyd all scored each while goaltender Kayla Droxler made four saves.

In the Catholic League:

Lansdale Catholic 5, Cardinal O’Hara 1 >> Maura Hendrixson scored her team’s lone goal and Kerry Patterson made 14 saves for the Lions.

In the Inter-Ac:

Springside Chestnut Hill 3, Agnes Irwin 1 >> Liza Richardson put one in the back of the net and Alex Hark (15) and Mary Naylor (five) combined for 20 saves for Agnes Irwin.

In nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 3, Hun School 0 >> Lauren Rodio, Raina Kuzemka and Josie Konokpa scored one goal each and Hannah Moriarty made two saves for the Churchwomen (9-1).