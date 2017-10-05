Radnor adapts on the fly to get past Penncrest

RADNOR >> Ben Verbofsky’s position on the soccer pitch is very much a day-to-day query, as even the Radnor junior is willing to concede.

So with Penncrest pushing forward in the first 20 minutes of Thursday’s Central League encounter and creating dangerous moments through the center of the pitch, a little tactical massaging by Radnor coach Joe Caruolo didn’t put Verbofsky off too much.

The junior dropped back slightly in the formation, shuffling from an attacking midfield role to a deeper-lying spot, able to provide poise on the ball and neutralize the Lions’ up-the-middle strength.

By the time he made way 40 minutes later, the Raiders were well on their way to a 4-0 win.

Verbofsky had a direct role in the second goal, a beauty that Ryan Peter tapped home. His ability to shift the balance of play in the heart of midfield settled the game down and permitted Radnor long stretches of dominance on the ball.

“I knew we were getting a little bit outworked in the middle,” Verbofsky said. “I went back in there and tried to work my hardest and change the game a little bit.”

Ryan Peter gets his 2nd, off a Ben Verbosky cross. But it’s centerback Evan Majercak headmanning rush that makes play. 2-0 @RHSBoysSoccer16 pic.twitter.com/hYTQkFx2Hu — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) October 5, 2017

The question of Verbofsky’s natural position even has him a little stumped. As a sophomore, he excelled last fall as an outside back on Radnor’s District 1 Class 3A championship team. This year, his creative instinct and technical skill makes him a likely choice for the No. 10 spot operating off Peter’s shoulder.

But when the moment called for it Thursday, he was happy to adjust. Penncrest exerted control over the game via the central midfield pairing of Alex Boudazin and Max Brown. The duo dictated tempo in the first 20 minutes and threatened to find space in behind the defense — either with diagonal balls aimed at imposing center forward Matt Arbogast or by feeding the space on the wings.

The final pass, though, remained elusive. And rather than risk the Lions dialing in their passing sights, Caruolo moved Verbofsky into the center to provide a calming presence.

“What we were trying to achieve was trying to check into the short side of the field and try to get that space opened,” Boudazin said. “And once we can find that space open, we can try to switch the field as much as we can. We know that we’re dangerous on the sides, and that’s how we get the crosses in to our big man.”

“I just go every game trying to play my best wherever I play, trying to help my team,” Verbofsky said. “As long as I’m playing somewhere helping my team, it’s fine.”

On Peter’s second goal, that involved a turn pulling out wide. Defender Evan Majercak head-manned a rush from the back, side-stepping several defenders. He played out wide as Verbofsky peeled off toward the right edge of the 18-yard box.

Verbofsky settled the pass, took a touch to survey his space and pounded a hard and low cross that Peter one-touched home in the 37th.

“It couldn’t have really worked any better than that,” Peter said. “(Caroulo) said it was the highlight play of the year. We work on that every day, and to see it unfold like that in the game is pretty fun.”

Joe Purcell converts a PK with 7:15 left. It’s 4-0 @RHSBoysSoccer16 pic.twitter.com/yK3gecAzNk — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) October 5, 2017

Peter showed the Raiders’ adaptability to the day’s other prevailing theme: Physicality. In a game that featured six yellow cards and a red, Radnor got the better of that battle.

Peter drew a penalty kick in the 20th minute after Penncrest center back Steven Woolery hauled him down in the box in a joust that appeared to culminate after Woolery had cleared the danger.

In any event, Peter stepped to the spot and buried his penalty.

“I like that kind of game,” Peter said. “That’s my favorite way to play, is the aggressive, physical way. If they’re going to come out like that, we can definitely match any team’s physicality.”

Radnor still held its 2-0 lead when Penncrest’s Anthony Dugan picked up his second yellow card in the 59th minute for a rash challenge on Danny Kelley.

The man-power edge only consolidated Radnor’s control, even as Peter and Verbofsky got caught up in the commotion and sat with yellows. Sub Josh Savadove toe-poked home a goal in the 62nd minute after Jackson Birtwistle cut in from the right wing and laid off a ball into Savadove’s path.

Senior Joe Purcell capped the scoring with seven minutes to play from the penalty spot.

Also in the Central League:

Strath Haven 2, Haverford 0 >> Seif Magd and Nate Perrins tallied goals, and Jordan Graves added an assist for the Panthers.

Marple Newtown 3, Ridley 2 >> Luke Ciavardelli scored with five minutes left to lead the Tigers to the win. Michael Smith and Marco Mesoraca (off a Danny O’Brien assist) also tallied for Marple.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Malvern Prep 1, Episcopal Academy 0 >> Lucas Hammond scored off a feed from Logan Caddie in the second half to give the Friars the early edge in the league title race and hand EA (14-1, 1-1) its first loss.

Jake Hodlofski made nine saves for the Friars. Trevor Mannion stopped one shot for EA.

Haverford School 3, Penn Charter 0 >> Nik Golz, MJ Atkins and Kyle Wagner were on target for the Fords, who dominated the shot count, 17-3. Luke Macaiaone, Griffin Wada and Jed Senior dished assists for Haverford School (5-4-3, 1-1).

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 5, Interboro 0 >> Lansana Doumbouya scored four times, including a first-half hat trick, to lead the Knights. Kho Tuang assisted on two of those tallies, and Argbah Sworh also scored for AP (10-3-1, 4-0-1).

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 7, Calvary Christian 0 >> Cole Levis and Clay Corcimiglia tallied a goal and an assist each as the Knights led 4-0 at halftime and never looked back.