Pennsbury golf finishes unbeaten in Suburban One National League

Falcons freshman Jade Gu captures girls SOL trophy

WARMINSTER – The Pennsbury co-ed golf team recently captured the Suburban One League (SOL) National Conference Championship, finishing the season unbeaten at 12-0 in the division.

Before heading to the SOLs, the Falcons capped off their perfect league season with a 198-214 win over Abington Oct. 2 at Five Ponds Golf Club in Warminster.

Two days later, back at Five Ponds, Pennsbury freshman Jade Gu captured medalist honors at SOLs, shooting a 2-over-par-73, four better than Central Bucks East senior Sophia Mancuso, the 2016 SOL girls champion.

Gu took a one-stroke edge at the turn with a bogey on the par-4 eighth. Mancuso doubled the hole.

Jade pushed her lead to two shots on the 10th, three on the 12th and four on the final hole.

The day before in the boys tournament, Pennsbury seniors Pat Laushell and Chris Dull were among 37 who qualified for District 1 Class AAA Tournament set for Oct. 9 and 10 at Turtle Creek Golf Course (6,375 yards, par 72) in Limerick.

Laushell finished eighth at SOLs with a 7-over-par 78 and Dull came back with a solid score of 80. Jordan Hughes (92) and Julie Cohen (97) are also advancing to districts on the girls side as is April Xu, from Council Rock South.

The District 1 girls tourney will be held Oct. 9 and 10 at Gilbertsville and Turtle Creek. The boys will play both rounds at Turtle Creek.

Suburban One League Tournament

(Oct. 5 at Five Ponds GC)

Girls District 1-AAA qualifiers

Jade Gu (Pb) 73

Sophia Mancuso (CBE) 77

Cristea Park (Wiss) 81

Min Kim (NP) 82

April Xu (CRS) 83

Lizzie Palmieri (CBS) 85

Victoria Monterossa (Ab) 90

Jordan Hughes (Pb) 92

MacKenzie Mulkiewicz (Qt) 96

Josie Genuardi (NP) 97

Julie Cohen (Pb) 97

Parker Bria (Ab) 98