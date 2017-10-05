Owen J. Roberts field hockey secures spot in PAC playoffs

Bridget Guinan scored two goals to head the Owen J. Roberts field hockey team’s 5-1 win over Boyertown on Thursday.

Maddi Koury, Bridget Gallagher and Eloise Gebert also got in the scoring act for Roberts (6-2, 11-3), which padded a 2-1 halftime lead by scoring three in the second half of this Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division tilt. Jenna Kirby was credited with a pair of assists while Koury and Riley Hanson each had one.

Boyertown got its goal from Sydney Fox, with Cassie Kidwell on the assist. Hialey Levengood had a seven-save day in goal.

The ‘Cats secured a spot in the upcoming PAC Final Four playoffs with the win.

Methacton 9, Norristown 1 >> Olivia Hoover, Emily Owens and Maria Carfagno each scored pairs of goals to head the Warriors’ potent attack in their PAC romp over the Eagles

Hoover and Owens also had pairs of assists for Methacton (8-0, 14-0), which saw Mackenzie Henry turn in four assists along with a goal. Rosa Coppa and Lauren Riordan had solo tallies for the Warriors, who got three-save goaltending from Molly Frey.

Pottstown 3. Academy Park 2 >> Alex Dicampello figured in on two of the Trojans’ goals in their narrow non-league win over Academy Park.

Dicampello scored once and assisted on Onjelay Nixon’s tally. Elsie Cannell rounded out the Pottstown scoring, with Lillian Stirk adding seven-save goaltending.