Fall Sports
LaRocca’s two goals lead Haverford School rout
Baldwin School’s three-goal burst in 2nd half bests Germantown Academy
WHITEMARSH >> It came out of nowhere, but it came just when the Bears...
Kenah scores twice, Souderton shuts out Pennridge on Senior Night
FRANCONIA >> An offensive outburst after halftime made it a successful Senior Night for...
Agnes Irwin doubles down to fuel victory
Agnes Irwin took home all four of the doubles match including the No. 3...
DeAngelis’ late goal earns Marple Newtown comeback win
Ava Abatangelo found Gia DeAngelis for the game-winning goal with four seconds left as...