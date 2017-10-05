Connect with us

Fall Sports

LaRocca’s two goals lead Haverford School rout

Ryan LaRocca netted two goals and six steals and Ryan Sanfilippo had a goal and three assists to propel the Haverford School to a 15-3 Inter-Ac win over Penn Charter. Matt LaRocca and TJ Brooks had two goals each while JR Leitz added two assists for the Fords (12-5, 1-1).

Related Topics
