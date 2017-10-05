Hudak, Spring-Ford boys soccer blank Hempfield

Spring-Ford 1, Hempfield 0 >> Nathan Alban broke open a scoreless tie with a goal during the second half of the Rams’ non-conference win over Hempfield.

Alban scored on a throw from Cole Dampf. Hunter Hudak picked up the clean sheet with nine saves in goal.

Owen J. Roberts 1, Daniel Boone 0 >> Josh Fonder scored the game’s lone goal to lead the Wildcats past the Blazers in non-conference action.

Fonder’s score came off a feed from Ben Sbei with 15:04 left in the first half. Ryan Walker made three saves in the shutout while Boone keeper Danny Chrystopa came up with five stops.

Perkiomen School 2, AIM Academy 1 >> Sean McPherson had the game-winning overtime goal to lead the Panthers to a non-conference win.

Will Wang had Perk’s goal during regulation while Jeremy Amaro had an assist.