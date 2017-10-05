DeAngelis’ late goal earns Marple Newtown comeback win

Ava Abatangelo found Gia DeAngelis for the game-winning goal with four seconds left as Marple Newtown rallied from a two-goal, first-half deficit to beat Ridley in the Central League, 3-2.

Kristen Rutecki scored twice and Anna Lemaster had 11 saves for Marple Newtown.

The Raiders started off strong scoring twice in the opening half as Allison Whaley and Shannon Flynn put goals in the back of the net.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Penncrest 2, Radnor 1 >> Cailee Bates and Hanna Christiansen were the goal scorers for the Lions and goalie Audrey Bassett made 11 saves. Olivia Shae scored the only goal for the Raiders, while goalkeeper Rory Harper had six saves.

Conestoga 10, Garnet Valley 0 >> Megan Finnegan (six) and Holly Crothers (five) combined for 11 saves for the Jaguars (7-3-3, 3-2-3) in the losing effort.

Harriton 4, Upper Darby 0 >> Sarah Marks scored twice and Maddie Daugherty had a clean sheet in goal with two saves.

Haverford 3, Strath Haven 2 >> Katie Capalbo gave the Panthers an early lead by scoring on a penalty corner in the first four minutes.

The Fords (11-2, 7-1) scored three goals after halftime, led by Katie Redding (two goals) and Sydney Corcoran. Jane Zarella and Kelsy Knapp both had an assist.

In the Inter-Ac:

Agnes Irwin 3, Springside Chestnut Hill 1 >> Hadley Evans, Emma van der Veen and Emma Macaione all put home a goal and goalie Paige DiLullo had a pair of saves for Agnes Irwin (8-3, 2-2).

Notre Dame 9, Penn Charter 0 >> Lauren Curran scored the first two goals of the game, Sarah Jane Quigley added two goals of her own and Jessica Schneider dished out two assists to help the Irish (10-0-2, 5-0) remain undefeated.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Merion Mercy 2, Sacred Heart 1 >> Dani Santora scored a goal in the second half and goalkeeper Colleen Visser made 10 saves for Sacred Heart (7-8, 3-7).

In the Del-Val:

Interboro 3, Chichester 0 >> Ro Murphy notched a pair of goals, Jenna Schreiber added one of her own and Sophia Harley tallied four saves for the Bucs.

Sara Morrison had two saves for the Eagles.

In the Bicentennial League:

Lower Moreland 6, Delco Christian 0 >> Rachel Yeung had a strong game in net with 15 saves for the Knights (1-12, 1-9).

In nonleague action:

Tower Hill 4, Episcopal Academy 3 >> Maddie Rehak tallied two goals, Gianna Pantaleo also had a goal and Bridget Boyle (12) and Caroline Kelly (nine) combined for 21 saves as the Churchwomen (10-2) fell in overtime.

Archbishop Carroll 2, Germantown Academy 0 >> Maeve Riehman and Katie Labella scored one goal each for the Patriots. Goalkeeper Mary Kate Kearney had seven saves for the Patriots.