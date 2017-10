Kevin Connor was the standout with a 50 and Ryan Haughey followed that up with a 55 as Sun Valley dropped its Chest-Mont League match to West Chester Rustin, 226-278 at the Rock Manor Golf Club in Wilmington, Del.

In the final match for the Vanguards seniors, Connor, Haughey, Jared Korenkiewicz (57), Dan Komorowski (57) and Justin Baksi (59) all shot under 60.