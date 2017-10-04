Pottsgrove boys soccer beats Upper Perk 2-1 in OT

Collin Deckert scored seven minutes into the first overtime period to lead the Pottsgrove boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Upper Perkiomen on Senior Night Wednesday.

Upper Perk struck for an early lead when Cole Kendra finished a corner kick in the 10th minute before Nate Kasper eventually tied it up scoring his first career goal with 12 minutes left in regulation during the second half. Ryan Curnew was credited with the game-winning assist on Deckert’s goal while keeper Ryan Long made three saves. Upper Perk keeper Jackson Lill made 10 saves.

Owen J. Roberts 3, Boyertown 2 >> The Wildcats picked up a PAC Liberty Division win after being rewarded a penalty kick during the second overtime period against the Bears.

Goalscorers for Boyertown were Jimmy Towers and Colin Brisbois while Ryan Burkhardt was credited with an assist.

Methacton 3, Norristown 0 >> The Warriors picked up a win over the Eagles behind the play of TJ Taylor.

Taylor finished with a goal and an assist on Nick Ahlum’s first-half goal. Andrew Kacala added a goal in the win while Mason LeSage made two saves to preserve the shutout. Norristown keeper Johan Morales Rodriguez came up with three saves.

Phoenixville 11, Pottstown 0 >> Kyle Tucker scored a hat trick for the Phantoms in their dominating win over the Trojans in PAC Frontier play.

Clay Kopko and Alex Bowman each added two goal for the Phantoms who moved to 7-0 in PAC Frontier Division play and 9-1 in PAC play overall. Tucker added two assists in the game and Kyle Flick and Dan Barry had three and two assists, respectively. Josh Pfender made three saves in net to preserve the shutout.